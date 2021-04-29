Dozens killed in stampede at Israeli holy site

joseh51camera/iStock

(JERUSALEM) — Dozens have been killed and many more injured in a stampede late Thursday in Israel at Mount Meron during Lag BaOmer festivities.

Magen Daviv Adom, Israel’s national emergency medical services, said there were “dozens” killed, but did not offer specific numbers. It also said in a tweet that that 38 were critically inured and still at the location, six were in critical condition at a hospital, 18 were severely injured, two were moderately injured and 39 were lightly injured.

Tragedy in Meron: MDA is fighting for the lives of dozens wounded, and will not give up until the last victim is evacuated. 38 are in critical condition and still in the field

6 in critical condition who were evacuated

18 injured severely

2 moderately

39 lightly pic.twitter.com/xUWStFYqQh — Magen David Adom (@Mdais) April 30, 2021

Video from the scene showed dozens of ambulances lined up for patients.

The Israeli military said it sent helicopters to aid in rescue efforts.

The MDA confirmed six helicopters were sent to work with ambulances to bring victims to Ziv Hospital in Safed and Galil Medical Center in Nahariya.

Lag BaOmer is an annual celebration on the anniversary of the death of Rabbi Shimon bar Yochai, who was buried in a tomb at Mount Meron in northern Israel. The festivities include pilgrimages to bar Yochai’s tomb and lighting bonfires and celebrating throughout the night.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

ABC News’ Bruno Nota, Christine Theodorou and Rashid Haddou contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.