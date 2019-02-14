Duchess Kate attends 100 Women in Finance’s gala dinner

Chris Jackson – WPA Pool/Getty Images(LONDON) — Duchess Kate hit the town Wednesday night for the 100 Women in Finance’s gala dinner.

The mom of three wore a blush-pink Gucci dress accessorized with a maroon velvet clutch and belt, as well as dangly earrings.

Wednesday night’s gala dinner, held at the Victoria and Albert Museum in London, was in support of the Heads Together charity program that aims to support mental health programs in schools.

Heads Together is the charitable campaign founded by Prince William, Duchess Kate and Prince Harry which aims to change perceptions about mental health and encourage overall mental well-being.

Mental health has been one of the key focal points of the William, Harry and Kate’s charity work as royals.

At the 100 Women in Finance’s gala, Kate spoke about Heads Together’s program, “Mentally Healthy Schools,” which aims to bring better mental health care initiatives to U.K. school children and support parents and educators.

“The first few years of a child’s life are more pivotal for social, physical and emotional development, and for future health and happiness than any single moment in our lifetime,” she said at the event.

