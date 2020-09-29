Duchess Kate becomes first royal woman to help lead the Scouts

Daniel Leal-Olivas – WPA Pool/Getty ImagesBy KATIE KINDELAN, ABC News

(LONDON) — Duchess Kate has a new role as a member of Britain’s royal family, and she celebrated by toasting marshmallows with kids.

Kate, mom of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, is the new joint president of the U.K. Scout Association, alongside the Duke of Kent, who is the queen’s cousin.

The role is the first presidency for Kate and also marks the first time a royal woman has held the title of president or joint president of the Scouts.

To celebrate her new role, Kate joined in socially distanced activities with Cub and Beaver Scouts during a visit Tuesday in London.

The duchess, dressed down in boots and a vest, joined the Scouts in toasting marshmallows and making cards to send to a local nursing home, according to Kensington Palace.

She also met with parents, caregivers and Scouts volunteers to thank them and learn more about how they supported the Scouts while in lockdown during the coronavirus pandemic.

“For many children and young people, The Scout Association plays a key role as they build relationships and develop the skills they need to succeed in later life,” Kate said in a statement about her new role. “When I volunteered with the Scouts on Anglesey eight years ago, I was struck by the huge impact the organization has on inspiring young people to support their communities and achieve their goals.”

“I am delighted to be joining The Duke of Kent as Joint President of the Association and look forward to working with Scouts across the country as they strive to make a positive difference to our society,” she said.

