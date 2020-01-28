Duchess Kate gets creative at art workshop for kids in hospital

Toby Melville – WPA Pool/Getty Images(LONDON) — Duchess Kate stepped out Tuesday for an art workshop with kids at a London hospital.

Kate, 38, joined patients at an arts workshop where the mom of Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 4, and Prince Louis, 1, got to show her creative side.

Kate took part in a “Playful Portraits” workshop, helping kids “make sets and characters for their own pop-up theaters,” according to Kensington Palace. She also visited kids who took part in the workshop in their own hospital rooms.

Kate is royal patron of both Evelina London Children’s Hospital and the National Portrait Gallery, which brings the arts workshops to the hospital.

The duchess of Cambridge has made early childhood development a focus of her royal work.

Last week she visited multiple kids’ centers across the U.K. to launch “5 big questions on the under 5s,” a survey released by The Royal Foundation, Prince William and Kate’s charitable arm.

The survey asks residents across the U.K. to share their thoughts on “raising the next generation.”

“Parents, carers and families are at the heart of caring for children in the formative years, so that is why I want to listen to them,” Kate said in a statement announcing the survey. “As a parent I know how much we cherish the future health and happiness of our children.”

“I want to hear the key issues affecting our families and communities so I can focus my work on where it is needed most,” she added. “My ambition is to provide a lasting change for generations to come.”

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.