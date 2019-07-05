Duchess Kate reveals Prince George received lesson from favorite tennis player Roger Federer

Karwai Tang/Getty Images(LONDON) — Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, visited Wimbledon Tuesday, but she may attending the famed tournament in the future to watch her son, Prince George, play.

Duchess Kate told friends Katie Boulter and Anne Keothavong that eight-time Wimbledon winner Roger Federer is Prince George’s favorite player, according to Wimbledon’s Coffee Morning show.

She also said the superstar has even played tennis with George at the royals’ home in Norfolk.

The hosts noted Duchess Kate’s family “loves tennis.” In fact, Kate, 37, is patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (AELTC).

She took over the patronage of the AELTC from Queen Elizabeth II in 2017.

During Tuesday’s outing, Kate sported a chic collared white midi dress with black buttons down the front by British designer Suzannah as she took her seat in the royal box on Tuesday, her second match of the day.

Earlier, she had visited an outside court and cheered on the British tennis player Harriet Dart with Boulter and Keothavong.

At #Wimbledon today, The Duchess visited the Aorangi Park to see the practice courts and players’ warm-up area. Whilst there Her Royal Highness met @JohannaKonta and Wimbledon Champion @andy_murray. pic.twitter.com/qURkxqDVuW — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) July 2, 2019

The Duchess also met a number of finalists and winners nominated for the annual LTA Tennis Awards which recognise people who volunteer at grassroots level to grow and open up the sport. pic.twitter.com/LZrqxVK2p8 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) July 2, 2019

The Duchess of Cambridge, Patron of @Wimbledon, is visiting The Championships today 🎾 Her Royal Highness watched Harriet Dart vs. Christina Mchale on Court 14, alongside @KatieBoulter1 and @annekeothavong of the GB Fed Cup Team. pic.twitter.com/n5M8E4oAqT — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) July 2, 2019

Kate grew up as an avid tennis player and huge fan. In 2017, she shared in a BBC One documentary on Wimbledon that tennis was a huge part of her life growing up and that watching Wimbledon matches made her want to be a tennis star.

“I was really taken by [Andre] Agassi and [Pete] Sampras, [Goran] Ivanisevic and Steffi Graf,” Kate recalled of a childhood spent watching Wimbledon. “That, for me, was my first memories.”

“It inspires young people, including myself,” she continued. “Every time Wimbledon is on I am thinking, ‘Yes, I could do the same’ and get out the racket. Sadly, not the same results.”

Kate and William have also been known to have a fierce rivalry on the court, with her saying in 2017 that she and William are pretty “even.”

The couple has been courtside, often joined by her family, including her sister, Pippa, at the All England Club through the years cheering on players like British favorite Andy Murray, Roger Federer, Serena Williams and more.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.