Duchess Kate sits Centre Court at Wimbledon 2019

Karwai Tang/Getty Images(LONDON) — Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, visited Wimbledon Tuesday, on day two of the tennis tournament.

Kate, 37, who is patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (AELTC), sported a chic collared white midi dress with black buttons down the front by British designer Suzannah as she took her seat in the royal box.

Earlier, she had visited an outside court and cheered on the British tennis player Harriet Dart. Kate took over the patronage of the AELTC from Queen Elizabeth II in 2017.

Kate grew up as an avid tennis player and huge fan. In 2017, she shared in a BBC One documentary on Wimbledon that tennis was a huge part of her life growing up and that watching Wimbledon matches made her want to be a tennis star.

“I was really taken by [Andre] Agassi and [Pete] Sampras, [Goran] Ivanisevic and Steffi Graf,” Kate recalled of a childhood spent watching Wimbledon. “That, for me, was my first memories.”

“It inspires young people, including myself,” she continued. “Every time Wimbledon is on I am thinking, ‘Yes, I could do the same’ and get out the racket. Sadly, not the same results.”

Kate and William have also been known to have a fierce rivalry on the court, with her saying in 2017 that she and William are pretty “even.”

The couple has been courtside, often joined by her family, including her sister, Pippa, at the All England Club through the years cheering on players like British favorite Andy Murray, Roger Federer, Serena Williams and more.

