Duchess Kate wears festive red dress for Christmas TV special

She wore a flowing long-sleeve, polka-dot dress that included a fun pussycat bow collar.

“The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have joined forces with cookery legend Mary Berry to prepare festive food to thank all those working and volunteering over the Christmas period,” Kensington Palace wrote in an Instagram post where we get a good look at her festive frock.

Duchess Kate’s dress has already been identified as Alessandra Rich’s Polka-Dot Silk Dress which happens to currently be on sale for $952.

Her dress is originally $1588, and it’s from the designer label’s AW19 lookbook.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge appeared in another photo on Twitter wearing aprons alongside Berry who is a former judge on The Great British Bake Off.

The Christmas special is slated to air on Dec. 16 at 8:30 p.m. on BBC One.

