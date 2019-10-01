Duchess Meghan highlights girls' access to education in South Africa

omersukrugoksu/iStock(JOHANNESBURG) — Duchess Meghan, a graduate of Northwestern University, returned to college Tuesday to highlight the importance of access to higher education, especially for young women.

Meghan, 38, was greeted by cheers from students at the University of Johannesburg as she arrived at their campus.

One female student told ABC News’ Maggie Rulli it “means so much to me” having Meghan there “as a woman of color” and having her there “to champion women’s rights.”

Meghan took part in a round-table discussion with students and professors about the challenges young South African women face in being able to attend colleges and universities.

“When a women is empowered it changes absolutely everything in the community and starting an educational atmosphere is really a key point of that,” Meghan said in the discussion, according to ITV News.

The Duchess of Sussex also unveiled a new series of gender grants from the Association of Commonwealth Universities, of which she is patron, and four new scholarships to help students study in different commonwealth countries, according to Buckingham Palace.

Meghan is also visiting a gender-based violence education club Tuesday in Johannesburg, continuing her emphasis as a royal on women and women’s rights.

Meghan went solo Tuesday for her two events, leaving behind Prince Harry, who is still in Malawi, and their nearly 5-month-old son Archie.

Harry and Meghan will reunite for a series of events in Johannesburg on Wednesday, the final day of their 10-day tour of South Africa.

