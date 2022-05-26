Duchess Meghan visits memorial in Texas after deadly school shooting

(UVALDE, Texas) — Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, traveled to Uvalde, Texas, Thursday, to pay tribute to the 19 students and two teachers killed at Robb Elementary School.

Meghan, dressed in jeans, a T-shirt and a baseball cap, was photographed laying a bouquet of white roses and kneeling before a cross at a memorial near the school, where on Tuesday a gunman entered through a backdoor and opened fire in a classroom, according to authorities.

Among the shooting victims remembered at the memorial site are two fourth-grade teachers, several sets of cousins, a 10-year-old boy whose family called him “the life of the party,” a 10-year-old girl who loved to play softball and a 10-year-old boy described by his mom as a “very smart and loving child.”

Meghan visited Uvalde in a “personal capacity,” according to her spokesperson.

“She took this trip in a personal capacity as a mother, to offer her condolences and support in person to a community experiencing unimaginable grief,” the spokesperson told ABC News.

Meghan, 40, lives in California with her husband, Prince Harry, and their two young children, Archie and Lilibet.

Meghan and Harry run the Archewell Foundation, described by the couple as an “impact-driven global nonprofit.”

The family is scheduled to travel soon to the United Kingdom, where they will join Harry’s grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, next weekend for her Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

The trip will mark their first public trip to the U.K. together since stepping down from their senior royal roles two years ago.