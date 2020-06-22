ABC World News 

Duchess of Cambridge shares new photos of Prince William, their kids for Father's Day

Aaron Chown/WPA Pool/Getty ImagesBy ANGELINE JANE BERNABE, ABC News

(LONDON) — As many dads across the world celebrated Father’s Day over the weekend, so did the Duke of Cambridge, whose birthday, coincidentally, fell on the same day this year.

In a newly released photograph that was shared on Saturday, ahead of Prince William’s 38th birthday, and Father’s Day, the prince is seen sitting on a swing with his three kids: Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The photo was taken earlier this month by his wife, Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge.

Two more photos of Prince William, with his kids piled on top of him, were shared by Kensington Royal Sunday on Instagram and Twitter. In the caption, the family thanked their followers for all the birthday wishes.

To celebrate Father’s Day, Kensington Royal also shared a photo of Prince William and his father, Prince Charles, at Sandringham in December of last year. The photo was taken by the Duchess of Cambridge.

The family also shared a much older picture of Kate and her father, Michael Middleton, from when she was younger.

