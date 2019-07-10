Duchesses Kate and Meghan brings kids to watch Princes William and Harry play polo

Samir Hussein/WireImage(BERKSHIRE, England) — The next generation of royals — Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and royal baby Archie – turned out in full force Wednesday to watch their dads, Princes William and Harry, compete at a charity polo match.

Archie’s mom, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, was photographed holding her 2-month-old son and giving him a kiss on the head. It marks the first time Archie has been spotted publicly since Meghan and Prince Harry debuted him to the world in May, just days after his birth.

The last public photos of Archie were released just last week after his private christening.

Archie’s cousins, George, 5, Charlotte, 4 and Louis, 1, joined their mom, Duchess Kate, to watch their dad, Prince William — and their uncle, Harry — play at the King Power Royal Charity Polo Day at Billingbear Polo Club in Berkshire, England.

The event marked the first time the cousins have been seen together publicly. William and Kate met their nephew, Archie, in mid-May at Harry and Meghan’s Frogmore Cottage home in Windsor.

It also marks the third time in recent weeks that William and Kate’s children have made appearances. The siblings attended Trooping the Colour last month and also joined their parents in May at the “Back to Nature” garden Kate helped design at the RHS Chelsea Flower show.

Meghan has been on maternity leave since Archie’s birth, but stepped out for Trooping the Colour in June and made a private visit to Wimbledon last week to support her friend Serena Williams.

Harry and William are playing against each other in the charity match in honor of Leicester City chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, who was killed in a helicopter crash last year.

The charity match will help raise money for charities supported by Harry and William, including the Invictus Games Foundation.

