Dutch prosecutors charge four in shooting down of flight MH17

Jetlinerimages/iStock(NEW YORK) — Dutch prosecutors said they are charging four pro-Russian separatist commanders for their role in the shooting down of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 over eastern Ukraine in 2014, the first criminal charges brought in relation to the disaster that killed 298 passengers.

Three of the men charged were Russian citizens, and Dutch police said they believed one of the commanders may have been an active member of Russia’s military intelligence service at the time of the shooting down in July 2014.

The head of the Dutch national police and prosecution service at a press conference Wednesday said they were charging the men as suspects responsible for acquiring the anti-aircraft missile from Russia which shot down the plane.

