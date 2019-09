pawel.gaul/iStock(WASHINGTON) — A U.S. military base in Somalia was attacked by extremists Monday.

No American troops were killed or wounded in the attack, a U.S. official told ABC News.

The Somali extremist group al-Shabab has claimed responsibility for the apparent suicide bombing and gunfire on the base in Baledogle, just west of Mogadishu.

