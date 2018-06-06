Famed French climber nicknamed 'Spiderman' arrested 75 floors up South Korea skyscraper

ABCNews.com(SEOUL, South Korea) — Daredevil French climber Alain Robert was arrested by South Korea police Wednesday for scaling the Lotte World Tower in Seoul, authorities said.

Robert, dubbed the “French Spiderman,” was intercepted on the 75th floor of the 123-story building by police and authorities who fetched him on a maintenance cradle.

“I hope it won’t be that bad,” Robert, 55, said at the time of arrest. “Up to today I have loved the people of South Korea. I have been telling my friend earlier that I can really appreciate everybody, [they’re] all gentle.

“South Korea is an amazing country. As far as I understand, I am under arrest, so … the show must go on.”

A Lotte worker spotted Robert climbing the outer wall without any safety gear in the morning. Fourteen fire trucks and 65 firefighters were deployed, authorities said.

Robert has gained fame — and notoriety — for scaling some of the world’s tallest skyscrapers without permission, including Burj Khalifa in Dubai, the Eiffel Tower in Paris and the Sydney Opera House in Australia.

