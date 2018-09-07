Far-right candidate Jair Bolsonaro stabbed at campaign event in Brazil

iStock/Thinkstock(RIO DE JANEIRO) — Jair Bolsonaro, a far-right candidate in Brazil’s presidential election, was stabbed at a campaign event on Thursday.

Federal police confirmed to ABC News that a 40-year-old suspect in the attack that occurred in Juiz de Fora, about 125 miles north of Rio de Janeiro, had been detained.

Bolsonaro, known as “The Brazilian Trump,” was being carried on the shoulders of a supporter when he was attacked, authorities said.

Flavio Bolsonaro, Jair’s son and also a politician, said via Twitter that the stabbing had pierced his father’s liver, lung and intestinal tract.

After about two hours of surgery, Jair Bolsonaro was transferred to an intensive care unit where he was last reported in stable condition.

Bolsonaro, 63, is a former Army captain supported by millions of evangelical Christians because he is pro-gun and anti-LGBTQ. He also has been accused of making racist comments and inciting hatred, and currently is under investigation for recent remarks about Afro-Brazilians.

He is used to controversy. In 2011, he told Playboy magazine that he would be “incapable of loving a gay son” and that he’d prefer such a child of his “to die in an accident.”

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.