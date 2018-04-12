French president says he has proof the Syrian government used chemical weapons

Chesnot/Getty Images(NEW YORK) — French officials said they have seen proof that the Syrian government carried out a chemical weapons attack last week, French president Emmanuel Macron said in an interview given to French TV TF1 today.

“We have the proof that, last week, chemical weapons — at least chlorine gas — were used by Assad’s regime,” Macron said.

Asked if he has been in touch with President Donald Trump regarding a possible military intervention, Macron said that he speaks daily with his American counterpart.

“Our teams are working closely together,” he said. “We have to make a decision at the right moment, when we will consider it useful and the most effective.”

Regarding a possible escalation of military operations in the region, the French president declared that France’s “priority is to work on the stability of the region.”

“France will not allow any escalation that could harm the stability of the region as a whole, but we can’t let regimes that think they can do everything they want, including the worst things that violate international law, to act,” he concluded.

