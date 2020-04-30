Fundraising veteran promoted by the Queen on his 100th birthday

Emma Sohl – Capture the Light Photography via Getty ImagesBy GUY DAVIES, ABC News

(LONDON) — The veteran known as “Captain Tom,” who raised tens of millions of dollars for the British National Health Service, turned 100 Thursday, receiving a promotion from the Queen to the rank of “Colonel” and a special flyover to commemorate his achievements.

Earlier this month, Capt. Tom Moore, who fought in WW2, captured the nation’s hearts by launching a fundraising event by walking around his back garden to thank doctors who treated him for cancer. Moore originally aimed to raise £1,000 for charity, but his online campaign, set up just last week, has exploded — he’s received donations from hundreds of thousands of people.

Now, he’s raised over $37 million for frontline National Health Service (NHS) workers in the U.K. battling the COVID-19 pandemic.

“100 years young today,” Capt. Tom posted on Twitter. “Looking forward to a day of celebration with the family. Today will be a good day!”

Spitfire planes from the Royal Air Force performed a spectacular flyover over the veteran’s house to mark the occasion.

“This event has been amazing for us, helping us get through the lockdown,” Benjie Ingram-Moore, Capt. Tom’s grandson, told ABC News earlier this month. “My parents have 20,000 emails to reply to — we haven’t been off our laptops!”

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson issued a special statement to thank Capt. Tom and wish him a happy birthday.

“Your heroic efforts have lifted the spirits of the entire nation,” Johnson said. “You’ve created a channel to enable millions to say a heart-felt thank you to the remarkable men and women in our NHS.”

And Queen Elizabeth II personally oversaw Capt. Tom’s promotion to Honorary Colonel, as well as receiving a personal letter from Her Majesty.

“I’m delighted that Capt Tom Moore has agreed to be Honorary Colonel of AFC Harrogate where our youngest soldiers are trained & educated,” the British Army’s Chief of Staff said. “He is an inspiration & role-model to generations and this deserved promotion is applauded across all ranks. Happy 100th Birthday Colonel Tom.”

