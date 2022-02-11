Get a first look at Duchess Kate’s “CBeebies Bedtime Story” appearance

(LONDON) — Kensington Palace has released a first look at Duchess Kate’s upcoming CBeebies Bedtime Story appearance.

The sneak peek shows the Duchess of Cambridge, 40, wearing a cozy sweater and a pair of jeans, sitting on a blanket with some stuffed animal friends by her side.

“Wow, what an encouraging tale,” she says in the clip, having finished reading Jill Tomlinson’s The Owl Who Was Afraid of the Dark, a story about a baby barn owl named Plop who receives help from those around him to grow in confidence and overcome his fears.

“We can all feel scared sometimes, just like our little friend Plop. But, as Mrs. Barn Owl said, it’s better to find out about the things that scare us before we make up our mind,” Kate continues. “And with the help of others, we can often face things that worry us.”

The duchess concludes with a goodbye, saying, “Now, it’s time for bed. Night night, and sleep tight.”

Kate’s CBeebies Bedtime Story installment, airing at 6:50 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 13, coincides with the end of Children’s Mental Health Week, the theme of which this year is “Growing Together.”

According to a press release, “This year children and adults are being encouraged to consider how they have grown emotionally, recognizing that trying new things can help people move beyond their comfort zones, and that challenges and setbacks can help them to mature and adapt.”

Patricia Hidalgo, the director of BBC Children’s and Education, said the network “couldn’t be more proud” to have the duchess participate and that she picked “such a special and relevant tale” that “perfectly represents this years’ Children’s Mental Health Week theme.”

“I can’t wait to see her deliver her own take on such a classic story and I’m sure our audience can’t either,” Hidalgo added.

Kate joins the likes of Chris Evans, Tom Hardy, Dolly Parton, Elton John and Ed Sheeran, all of whom have read their favorite book for CBeebies Bedtime Story.