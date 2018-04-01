Glowing Princess Kate, royal family celebrate Easter with Queen Elizabeth

Simon Dawson – WPA Pool/Getty Images(LONDON) — The Royal Family joined Queen Elizabeth for Easter Sunday at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, the same location where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be married in less than 50 days.

A very pregnant Princess Kate, who is just weeks away from giving birth to her third child, arrived via car instead of walking down the hill like other members of the Royal Family.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were several minutes late, arriving after the monarch. They were stuck in traffic from Bucklebury, where they have been spending Easter with Kate’s parents and their children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

Thrifty Kate dressed in a recycled chocolate brown collared Catherine Walker coat, a favorite of Princess Diana, and pillbox hat. Kate last wore the coat just before she gave birth to Princess Charlotte.

Prince Philip, who has missed several events in the last two weeks due to a hip problem, did not accompany Queen Elizabeth to the Easter Service.

Also missing was Prince Charles, who is about to embark on a tour of Australia this week. On Friday he released his first Easter message, calling for an end to religious persecution.

Princess Eugenie — Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson’s youngest daughter — brought her fiancé, Jack Brooksbank, to Easter Service for the first time with the Royal Family. The couple will also be marrying at Windsor castle next fall.

Meghan and Harry missed the service, taking some time privately ahead of a visit to Bath later this week. That’s where they will watch the UK Invictus Team trials ahead of the Sydney Invictus Games this fall.

