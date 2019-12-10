Hospital shooting leaves multiple dead and injured in Czech Republic

Albertem/iStock(OSTRAVA, Czech Republic) — At least six people have been killed and two others seriously injured in a shooting in a hospital in Ostrava, Czech Republic.

The shooting happened Tuesday morning at the University hospital and was confirmed on Twitter by Interior Minister Jan Hamacek.

Czech Police also tweeted about the incident saying that they were notified of gunfire at 7:19 a.m. and that the first responders arrived at 7:24 a.m. in Ostrava, about 220 miles east of Prague and close to the borders of Poland and Slovakia.

Police said the suspect fled the scene in a silver Renault Laguna. The suspect later shot and killed himself.

The motivations for the shooting are currently unknown.

