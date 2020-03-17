How Queen Elizabeth, 93, has reacted to the coronavirus

iStock/kylieellway(LONDON) — Queen Elizabeth’s schedule has been modified due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The palace announced on Tuesday that although the queen will meet with officials this week as planned, “future audiences will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, in line with the appropriate advice.”

Additionally, Queen Elizabeth will move to Windsor Castle for Easter on Thursday, one week earlier than planned, and it is not clear when she will return to Buckingham Palace.

The palace has also canceled several upcoming events, including the annual Maundy Service at St. George’s Chapel on April 9, three garden parties hosted by the queen in May, and two additional garden parties for the Not Forgotten Association and the National Trust.

“Further announcements on Trooping the Colour, the 75th anniversary of VE Day and the State Visit by the Emperor and Empress of Japan will be made in due course, in consultation with Government,” the press release concluded.

There have been more than 190,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus worldwide over the past few weeks, with nearly 2,000 in the United Kingdom, according to data compiled by Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has indicated that older adults and those with serious chronic medical conditions are at greater risk from getting very sick from the virus.

