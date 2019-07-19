Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps seizes British-flagged tanker in Strait of Hormuz

iStock(NEW YORK) — A British-flagged oil tanker traveling through the Strait of Hormuz has been seized by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, according to the tanker’s owner and the guard corps.

“Stena Impero … was approached by unidentified small crafts and a helicopter during transit of the Strait of Hormuz while the vessel was in international waters,” a statement released by the tanker’s owner and management companies, Stena Bulk and Northern Marine Management. “We are presently unable to contact the vessel which is now heading north towards Iran.”

“There are 23 seafarers aboard. There have been no reported injuries and their safety is of primary concern to both owners and managers. The priority of both vessel owner Stena Bulk and ship manager Northern Marine Management is the safety and welfare of the crew.”

Iranian news agencies are reporting on a statement from the guard corps’ confirming the seizure of the tanker.

A senior United Kingdom official, speaking on background to ABC News, confirmed that the British government has convened an emergency meeting at the highest level in response to the possible seizure.

This is a developing news story. Please return to ABCNews.com often for updates.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.