Iran's supreme leader checks out 'Fire and Fury'

ABC News(NEW YORK) — Iran’s supreme leader stopped by a book fair in the Iranian capital and was photographed perusing a copy of a bestselling book that portrays a White House in chaos under President Donald Trump.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was seen holding a Farsi edition of Michael Wolff’s “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House,” in a post on his website Friday.

The supreme leader was visiting the 2018 Tehran International Book Fair, according to his site. “Fire and Fury” created a media firestorm around the Trump administration when it was published earlier this year.

Khamenei earlier this week lashed out at Trump for announcing the United States would withdraw from a 2015 agreement over Iran’s nuclear program.

