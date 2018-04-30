Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu: Iran lied about nuclear program

Lior Mizrahi/Getty Images(WASHINGTON) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Monday Israel had obtained thousands of Iranian documents detailing Iran’s past nuclear program and showing what he said was a continuing push to develop nuclear weapons.

Netanyahu said the documents, which he said Iran was secretly storing in its capital, Tehran, showed that after Iran ended a program called Project Amad — the goal of which was, he said, to design, produce and test nuclear weapons — it continued the program “under different guises and using the same personnel.”

“Iran authorized, initiated and funded Project Amad, a coordinated program aimed at the development of a nuclear explosive device,” despite claiming otherwise in 2015, Netanyahu said.

“Iran planned at the highest levels to continue work related to nuclear weapons under different guises and using the same personnel,” he said.

The remarks came before a May 12 deadline when U.S. President Donald Trump is set to decide on whether to withdraw from an international deal on Iran’s nuclear program.

“This is a terrible deal,” Netanyahu said. “It should never have been concluded. And in a few days’ time, President Trump will decide — will make his decision on what to do on the nuclear deal. I’m sure he’ll do the right thing — the right thing for the United States, the right thing for Israel, and the right thing for the peace of the world.”

