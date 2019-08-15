July was the hottest month ever recorded on Earth in 140 years

rommma/iStock(NEW YORK) — The scorching temperatures of July this year broke records, making it the hottest month ever recorded on Earth in 140 years, scientists said Thursday.

The average global temperature was 1.71 degrees above the 20th century average of 60.4 degrees, the hottest July temperature since records began in 1880, according to scientists at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

The previous hottest month on record was July 2016.

