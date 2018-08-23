Knife-wielding man kills 1, injures 2 near Paris

(PARIS) — A man wielding a knife killed one person and injured two others near Paris on Thursday.

The suspect was shot and killed by police, authorities said. Police have not disclosed a possible motive in the attack.

The man was known for having promoted a radical Islamic ideology, but authorities have yet to declare the assault a terrorist attack, according to BFM-TV.

The attack occurred in Trappes, a suburb about 40 minutes west of Paris, said police, who urged residents to avoid the area. “Avoid the area and respect the security perimeters so as not to disrupt the police work,” Police Nationale 78 said in a statement translated from French.

A media outlet affiliated with ISIS claimed the terror group was responsible for the attack, but law enforcement officials have not confirmed that report.

“The attacker in the city of Trappes, South-West of Paris is an ISIS fighter and carried out the attack as a response to the calls to attack coalition citizens,” the Amaq News Agency said, citing an unknown security source.

French Interior Minister Gerard Collomb offered his condolences to those impacted by the attack and commended local law enforcement officers for their quick response. He said police were working to establish the “circumstances” of the attack.

“My first thoughts are with the victims and their loved ones. I want to salute the reactivity and the exemplary mobilization of our police forces,” Collomb said in a tweet. “They are already investigating to establish the circumstances of this tragedy.”

Collomb also tweeted video of himself in Trappes in the wake of the incident, shaking hands with police officers and other first responders.

