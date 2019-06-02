Mass protests planned for Trump's state visit to the UK

iStock(LONDON) — Mass protests have been planned for President Donald Trump’s upcoming state visit to the U.K., just a year after the giant “Trump Baby” blimp sparked controversy in London.

Organizers of the protests from the “Together Against Trump” organization told ABC News that protests are planned at Buckingham Palace on Monday, when the president will be attending a state banquet with the Queen, and on Tuesday, when he will be visiting Prime Minister Theresa May.

However, the protest on Tuesday, beginning in London’s historic Trafalgar Square at 11 a.m. local time, is expected to be a much more dramatic affair. Nearly 8,000 people are registered for the Facebook event, while another 33,000 social media users have said they are “interested” as of Sunday morning.

A spokesperson from the “Together Against Trump” group told ABC News that they expect protests to take place throughout the country, but that the event in Trafalgar Square is the main event.

A number of Facebook groups, including the “Stop Trump Coalition” and “Stand up to Trump,” have come together to organize the protests against his state visit, so that the “world will know that people here reject him and his toxic politics.”

“On June 4, thousands of protestors will be marching to surround Trump as he joins Theresa May on a visit most believe should never have happened,” a spokesperson for “Stand Up to Trump” told ABC News. “We will be bringing central London to a standstill. By the time he leaves, he will know, and the world will know that people here reject him and his toxic politics.”

Trump’s last visit to the U.K. in July 2018 drew controversy as protesters flew a huge blimp with straw-blond hair, an orange-hued face and out-of-proportion hands that was intended to depict President Donald Trump as a baby. However, it is unclear whether the “Trump Baby” blimp will make a return this year.

A crowdfunding page called “Bring Trump Baby Back” has been calling for donations to raise the $37,000 needed to fly the blimp. So far, only $22,500 has been raised.

Despite this, organizers remain “confident” that the blimp will return, according to ITV News, although protest organizer Kevin Smith that “we will only fly the baby if we hit the [£30,000] target.”

