Meghan Markle writes empowering messages on bananas for women living on the streets

Toby Melville – WPA Pool/Getty Images(BRISTOL, England) — Meghan Markle is spreading messages of support to women in sex work during her trip to Bristol.

In a video shared on Kensington Palace’s Twitter page, the Duchess of Sussex can be seen writing positive messages on banana skins while packing lunches for One25Charity’s outreach service.

During their visit Meghan asked for a sharpie to write messages of affirmation on items of food that will tonight be handed out to women by @One25Charity’s mobile van service. She was inspired by a cafeteria manager at a school in Virginia who had done the same last year. pic.twitter.com/AZwuhSKTzA — Omid Scobie (@scobie) February 1, 2019

“I’m in charge of the banana messaging,” Markle, 37, can be heard saying in the footage.

Markle and her husband, Prince Harry, were recently welcomed to the English city, which is about 120 miles west of their London home.

One25 is a Bristol-based non-profit organization that helps women who are “trapped in or vulnerable to street sex work,” according to the charity’s website.

During her visit, Markle asked for a Sharpie and began writing messages of affirmations on food, an ABC News royal contributor tweeted.

“You are special, You are strong, You are loved, You are amazing,” Markle wrote on the bananas.

“That really touched me,” @One25Charity CEO Anna Smith tells me. “She listened and heard that we don’t judge, we just offer our service. She totally got it.” pic.twitter.com/HB6eaLDkfY — Omid Scobie (@scobie) February 1, 2019

The food will be handed out to women by One25’s mobile van service on Friday night, an ABC royals contributor tweeted. They added that Markle said she was inspired to write the messages after seeing a cafeteria manager at a school in Virginia in the U.S. doing the same for her students.

