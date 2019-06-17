Meghan, Prince Harry share new photo of baby Archie for Father's Day

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images(LONDON) — The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have released a new photo of their son Archie on Father’s Day.

The sepia-tinted photo is the first picture of the baby with his eyes open. The last time the public saw him was when Harry and Meghan introduced him to the world two days after his birth in early May.

The picture, published on the couple’s Instagram account, shows Archie looking up from his father’s arms, with his right hand clasping Harry’s middle finger. The caption reads: “Happy Father’s Day! And wishing a very special first Father’s Day to the Duke of Sussex.”

Last month, Harry and Meghan celebrated American Mother’s Day by sharing a photo of Archie’s feet in a backdrop of blue forget-me-not flowers — a favorite of the late Princess Diana.

Meanwhile, the Duke of Cambridge posted a picture on the Cambridges’ Instagram account, of him playing with Prince Louis on a rope swing in a garden, with the caption, “Happy Father’s Day!”

The post was followed by another photo of him and his father, the Duke of Cornwall, Prince Charles.

Prince Charles meanwhile released a photo of himself with his sons William and Harry in the Buckingham Palace Gardens, all in their full uniforms of the Royal Air Force during an event marking the Prince of Wales’ 70th birthday last year, with the words, “To Dads everywhere, have a wonderful #FathersDay.”

