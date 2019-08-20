Migrants rescued after jumping overboard from ship being denied port in Italy

Naeblys/iStock(NEW YORK) — Italian coastguards rescued more than 10 migrants wearing life jackets who had jumped from a rescue ship stranded off southern Italy and tried to swim to shore Tuesday, according to a Spanish charity in charge of the ship.

Almost 100 migrants were on-board the Open Arms ship at sea for 19 days.

The boat was stranded due to an Italian ban on the docking of private rescue ships, which has created ongoing problems under the right-wing interior minister Matteo Salvini, who took office last year.

Italy argues it has taken on too much of the responsibility in African migration to Europe, with Salvini, who is anti-migration, calling these charity-run ships “taxis” for human smugglers.

But the charity calls the situation a desperate one and warns that some migrants are suicidal.

