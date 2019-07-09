Missing American scientist found dead in Greece, research institute says

Biotechnology Center of the TU Dresden(LONDON) — An American scientist has been found dead in Greece, nearly a week after she vanished.

Greek authorities recovered the body of U.S. citizen Suzanne Eaton on Monday evening, according to the Max Planck Institute of Molecular Cell Biology and Genetics in Dresden, Germany, where Eaton was a research group leader.

The 59-year-old molecular biologist is survived by her husband and two sons.

“It is with enormous sadness and regret that we announce the tragic demise of our dearest friend and colleague, Suzanne Eaton,” the institute said in a statement Tuesday. “We are deeply shocked and disturbed by this tragic event. Suzanne was an outstanding and inspiring scientist, a loving spouse and mother, an athlete as well as a truly wonderful person beloved to us all. Her loss is unbearable.”

The Hellenic Police, the national police service of Greece, have not responded to ABC News’ requests for comment.

Eaton, a native of Oakland, Oklahoma, was attending a conference on the Greek island of Crete last week when she disappeared. She was last seen on the afternoon of July 2 near the port city of Chania.

“The authorities have not yet completed their investigation regarding the events that may have transpired on Tuesday afternoon, 2nd July, and we will provide further updates as we receive information,” the institute said.

