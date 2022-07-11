Music notes: Harry Styles, Meghan Trainor, Shawn Mendes, Ed Sheeran and Elton John

A Harry Styles conspiracy theory dropped. TikTok influencer Abigail Henry started the viral rumor that Harry might actually be bald. Fans are honing in on some suspect photos of Harry dancing that show a suspicious hairline. Abigail adds Harry once boasted about being able to escape public notice very easily and — as she asks –what could be easier than removing a toupee?

Meghan Trainor has a sweet message for her younger self. Taking to TikTok, the Grammy winner wrote, “Little insecure me would be so proud of where I am now” and shared a video montage of all her achievements, from winning a Grammy to starting a family with husband Daryl Sabara.

After Shawn Mendes had to postpone a few tour dates for his mental health, a source tells People the “Stitches” singer is “getting help.” They add, “Shawn is a very sensitive and caring guy. When he gets frustrated with things around him, he turns inward and suffers. He said he is getting help so that is admirable.”

Ed Sheeran was onstage in Cardiff for his tour during the final soccer match of the UEFA Champions League Championship — which saw Liverpool take on Real Madrid — and he revealed on TikTok that he technically didn’t miss the match. He said that while he was on stage, “I was actually getting the results of this game in my ears” and that he “asked for the score inbetween [sic] each song.”

Elton John has added a tour stop to Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium on November 1, marking his first time at the venue. The press release states that Vegas is near and dear to Sir Elton because he’s played “close to 500 shows including two highly successful multi-year residencies.” Tickets go on sale Monday, July 18, at 10 a.m. local time.