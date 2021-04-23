New photo of Prince Louis shared to celebrate his third birthday

Comic Relief/BBC Children in Need/Comic Relief via Getty Images

(LONDON) — To celebrate Prince William and Kate’s youngest son, whose birthday is April 23, the royal family shared a new photograph of the toddler Thursday.

The photo, which was taken at Kensington Palace on Wednesday by Kate and was also shared on their Instagram page, features a smiling Prince Louis riding on his bike before heading off to his first day of school at Willcocks Nursery School.

Three tomorrow! 🚲 Taken earlier this week by The Duchess before he left for his first day of nursery, The Duke and Duchess are pleased to share a new image of Prince Louis. 🎈 pic.twitter.com/AGgfLI39tW — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) April 22, 2021

Willcocks Nursery is the same preschool Louis’ sister, Princess Charlotte, first attended in 2018.

Louis’ 3rd birthday comes two days after his great grandmother Queen Elizabeth II celebrated her 95th birthday.

Last year for his second birthday, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared photos of their son making colorful handprint art with paint on his hands.

