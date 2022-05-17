New ‘Where the Crawdads Sing’ trailer teases more of Taylor Swift’s new song, “Carolina”
Fans got to hear more of Taylor Swift‘s new song in the second trailer for the movie Where the Crawdads Sing, based on the best-selling book of the same name. The Grammy winner wrote and recorded the song “Carolina” for the movie.
The new trailer also shows fans a little bit more about what to expect from the movie — and more about the star character, Kya. The film tells the story of Kya, who grows up alone in the marshes of North Carolina and is later entangled in a murder mystery.
The singer first teased “Carolina” in the film’s first trailer, which aired in March. Now, we have a little bit more info about the dark and chilling song — including some new lyrics.
“You didn’t see me here/No, they never did see me here,” Taylor sings ominously between clips of star Daisy Edgar-Jones, who plays Kya, trying to make a living on her own before prosecutors, who accuse her of murder, seek the death penalty for her. “Into the mist, into the clouds/ No, you didn’t see me here/ I’ll make a fist, I’ll make it count/There are places I will never go/ Things that only Carolina will ever know.”
Where the Crawdads Sing arrives exclusively in theaters July 15.’
