No large events to be held at Buckingham Palace this year

(LONDON) — Buckingham Palace will not host any major events this year due to the pandemic, according to an update on the website.

“A variety of possibilities were examined to see if it was possible for Investitures [ceremonies to award honors] to safely take place in line with the guidelines. Sadly, due to the large numbers of guests and recipients attending, it was not possible to find a way of safely delivering these events in the current circumstances,” Buckingham Palace said.

The Queen still plans to divide her time between Windsor and Buckingham Palace.

