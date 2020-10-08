ABC World News 

Nobel Prize for Literature awarded to former US poet laureate

By JON HAWORTH, ABC News

(LONDON) — The 2020 Nobel Prize in Literature has been awarded to the American poet Louise Glück “for her unmistakable poetic voice that with austere beauty makes individual existence universal.”

Glück will be awarded the 10 million kronor ($1.11 million U.S.) cash award.

