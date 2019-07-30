North Korea fires 2 short-range ballistic missiles, US official says

Oleksii Liskonih/iStock(WASHINGTON) — For the second time in less than a week, North Korea has launched two short-range ballistic missiles on Tuesday, a U.S. official confirmed to ABC News.

A senior Trump administration official said the U.S. government is “aware of reports of a missile launch from North Korea and we will continue to monitor the situation.”

The launch comes five days after another launch of what South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff identified as two new versions of North Korean short-range missiles. Those missiles landed in the Sea of Japan, South Korea said.

Following Trump’s June 30 meeting with North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un at the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) dividing South Korea and North Korea, U.S. officials hoped that working level talks between the U.S. and North Korea would resume after the failure of the Trump-Kim meeting in Hanoi, Vietnam.

But earlier this month, North Korea hinted that those talks might not occur if the U.S. went ahead with a scheduled military exercise with South Korea in August.

On Monday Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said there was “nothing in the works” with regard to a third Trump-Kim summit.

“We hope there are creative solutions to unlocking this,” Pompeo said.

