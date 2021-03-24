North Korea launches projectile into Sea of Japan

Oleksii Liskonih/iStockBy MARK OSBORNE and JOOHEE CHO, ABC News

(SEOUL) — North Korea has launched a projectile for the third time in a week.

The launch was confirmed to ABC News by the South Korean joint chiefs of staff.

It’s not clear what type of projectile was launched, or the distance it traveled. The projectile was launched into the Sea of Japan, South Korean officials said.

North Korea fired two short-range missiles sometime Saturday and Sunday, though the launches were not reported by the U.S. until Tuesday.

Biden administration officials played down the missile launches from over the weekend, saying they were “normal activity.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

