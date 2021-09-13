North Korea test-fires long-range missiles, officials say

Oleksii Liskonih/iStock

(NEW YORK) — North Korean officials announced they test-fired long-range missiles this weekend.

The “long-range cruise missiles” were launched on Saturday and Sunday and allegedly hit a target 1,500 kilometers away, officials said on North Korea’s state-run media.

The missiles flew for over two hours, according to the report.

The officials claimed the test was successful, and said the missile is “a strategic weapon of great significance,” to North Korea’s defense plans.

Although the report said several top North Korean leaders and scientists were in attendance for the launches, there was no mention of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un being present.

South Korean officials have not yet commented on the test launch.

