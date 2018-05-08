North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits China in 3rd trip abroad

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un met with Chinese President Xi Jinping in northern China, Chinese state media reported today.

Kim met with the Chinese leader Monday and today in Dalian, China, according to state news agency Xinhua.

Kim arrived in China Monday, stayed one night and returned to the North’s capital, Pyongyang, South Korea’s presidential office said.

Chinese state media aired video of Xi and Kim meeting, as well as them strolling through a park and along a beach. Xi hosted a banquet for Kim, and the two leaders “had an all-round and in-depth exchange of views” on bilateral relations “and major issues of common concern,” Xinhua reported.

Kim’s visit marked his third trip abroad since taking power in North Korea in 2011. He visited Beijing in March and South Korea last month.

ABC News' Joohee Cho contributed reporting from Seoul, South Korea.