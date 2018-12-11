One dead, 10 injured in shooting in France, local authorities say

pixinoo/iStock(STRASBOURG, France) — At least one person has been killed and 10 injured in a shooting in France, according to local authorities.

The local prefecture in Strasbourg, about 300 miles east of Paris, wrote on Twitter than an individual opened fire in the center of the city on the Rue des Orfèvres around 8 p.m. local time.

The suspect has been identified, and police are looking for him, according to the local prefecture.

France’s Interior Minister Christophe Castaner is on his way to Strasbourg. The Paris counter terrorism prosecutor’s office told ABC News it is evaluating the situation.

