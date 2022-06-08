One dead, 12 injured after car plows into crowd in Berlin, police say

(BERLIN) — At least one person was killed and 12 others were injured when a car plowed into a crowd of pedestrians in a popular shopping district in Berlin on Wednesday morning, police said.

“It is not yet known whether it was an accident or intentional action,” the Berlin Police said in a statement via Twitter.

The incident took place along the busy shopping street Tauentzienstrasse in the west of Germany’s capital. The alleged driver of the vehicle was detained at the scene, according to police.

A police spokesperson told ABC News it was unclear whether the incident was terror-related. Further details were not immediately available.

The scene was near the Breitscheidplatz, a public square in Berlin where 13 people were killed after an extremist deliberately drove into a Christmas market in 2016.

Story developing…