Pink moon is first supermoon of 2021: When to see it

oversnap/iStock

(NEW YORK) — The moon will be a little “pink” Monday night.

The first supermoon of the year will arrive around 11:33 p.m. ET, according to the Farmers’ Almanac. The full moon will be a supermoon, when the moon is within 90% of perigee, or at one of the closest points to Earth.

Typically the moon appears to be 7% bigger and about 15% brighter than a typical full moon, according to the Farmers’ Almanac.

This week’s supermoon is dubbed the “pink” moon because of its timing close to flower blooming season.

There is another supermoon coming this year on May 26. It is expected to appear bigger and shine brighter than the April moon, according to forecasters.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.