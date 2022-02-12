Police in riot gear block trucker protest area on U.S.-Canada border

(WINDSOR, Ontario) — Canadian police on Saturday blocked off the area surrounding the Ambassador Bridge over the U.S.-Canadian border and surrounded a group of about 100 protesters at the foot of the bridge. All protestor trucks are gone from the base of the bridge.

Police dressed in riot gear lined up on all sides with vehicles, forming blockades boxing all in. Buses are parked nearby and there are some military vehicles in the area, authorities said.

No arrests have been made, according to authorities.

Canadian police announced on Saturday that they have “commenced enforcement” at and near the bridge.

“We urge all demonstrators to act lawfully & peacefully. Commuters are still being asked to avoid the areas affected by the demonstrations at this time,” Windsor police said in a tweet Saturday morning.

“Charges and/or convictions related to the unlawful activity associated with the demonstration may lead to denial in crossing the USA border,” Windsor police warned.

ABC News’ Ahmad Hemingway and Zach Fannin contributed to this report.