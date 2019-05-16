Pope Francis gives ride to migrant kids during weekly audience

Franco Origlia/Getty Images(ROME) — Pope Francis gave a special lift to a group of kids during his weekly general audience.

Eight migrant children joined him on his pope mobile as he cruised around St. Peter’s Square Wednesday.

Some of the kids are survivors of the dangerous boat crossing from Libya to Italy. Others came through what’s known as a humanitarian corridor, where they were air-lifted to safety from the terrible conditions in camps in Libya.

The children hail from different countries including Syria, Nigeria and Congo.

Pope Francis has made advocacy of those fleeing violence and extreme poverty a centerpiece of his papacy.

