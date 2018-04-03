President Trump says he wants to pull troops out of Syria

iStock/Thinkstock(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he is inclined to pull U.S. troops out of Syria soon.

“I want to get out. I want to bring our troops back home. I want to start rebuilding our nation,” Trump said in a response to a reporter’s question during a press conference with Baltic leaders.

The president said the U.S. will be making a decision “very quickly in coordination with others in the area as to what we’ll do” and suggested that if others, like Saudi Arabia, want the U.S. to maintain a presence, perhaps they should pay for it.

“Saudi Arabia is very interested in our decision and I said, well, you know, you want us to say maybe you will have to pay but a lot of people, you know, we do a lot of things in this country. We do them for, we do them for a lot of reasons. But it is very costly for our country and it helps other countries a hell of a lot more than it helps us. So we’re going to be making a decision,” Trump said.

The president’s remarks come after he suggested last week in surprise comments that the U.S. would soon pull out of Syria.

“We will not rest until ISIS is gone,” he said before his opening remarks at Tuesday’s press conference.

