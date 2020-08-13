ABC World News 

President Trump says 'historic peace agreement' made between Israel, UAE

WFIN

Official White House Photo by Tia DufourBy BEN GITTLESON, ABC News

(WASHINGTON) — President Trump said a “historic peace agreement” has been made between Israel and United Arab Emirates on Twitter Thursday morning.

President Donald Trump, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel and Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed, crown prince of Abu Dhabi and deputy supreme commander of the United Arab Emirates, agreed Thursday to the full normalization of relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, according to a joint statement from the United States, Israel and the United Arab Emirates, tweeted by President Trump.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

