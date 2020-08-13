President Trump says 'historic peace agreement' made between Israel, UAE

Official White House Photo by Tia DufourBy BEN GITTLESON, ABC News

(WASHINGTON) — President Trump said a “historic peace agreement” has been made between Israel and United Arab Emirates on Twitter Thursday morning.

HUGE breakthrough today! Historic Peace Agreement between our two GREAT friends, Israel and the United Arab Emirates! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 13, 2020

President Donald Trump, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel and Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed, crown prince of Abu Dhabi and deputy supreme commander of the United Arab Emirates, agreed Thursday to the full normalization of relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, according to a joint statement from the United States, Israel and the United Arab Emirates, tweeted by President Trump.

Joint Statement of the United States, the State of Israel, and the United Arab Emirates pic.twitter.com/oVyjLxf0jd — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 13, 2020

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.



Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.