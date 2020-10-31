Priest shot at Orthodox church in Lyon, France

kali9/iStockBy RASHID HADDOU and ALEXANDRA SVOKOS, ABC News

(LYON, France) — A priest was shot at an Orthodox church in Lyon, France, at about 4 p.m. local time Saturday.

The priest is in critical condition and is being treated at the site, a spokesperson for the national police said.

The assailant is on the run, the spokesperson said.

“An event is underway near the Jean-Macé sector, in the 7th arrondissement in Lyon,” the French Interior Ministry wrote on Twitter. “Security and rescue forces are there. A security perimeter has been installed.”

The ministry added that people should avoid the area.

This attack comes as the nation is on high-alert after a terror attack at the Basilica of Notre-Dame in Nice this week.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

