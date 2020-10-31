Priest shot at Orthodox church in Lyon, France
By RASHID HADDOU and ALEXANDRA SVOKOS, ABC News
(LYON, France) — A priest was shot at an Orthodox church in Lyon, France, at about 4 p.m. local time Saturday.
The priest is in critical condition and is being treated at the site, a spokesperson for the national police said.
The assailant is on the run, the spokesperson said.
“An event is underway near the Jean-Macé sector, in the 7th arrondissement in Lyon,” the French Interior Ministry wrote on Twitter. “Security and rescue forces are there. A security perimeter has been installed.”
The ministry added that people should avoid the area.
This attack comes as the nation is on high-alert after a terror attack at the Basilica of Notre-Dame in Nice this week.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
