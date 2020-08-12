Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan move out of Los Angeles

Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImageBy KATIE KINDELAN, ABC News

(LOS ANGELES) — Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, are settling into a new home in California.

The Sussexes and their 15-month-old son Archie have moved to Santa Barbara, a spokesperson confirmed to ABC News.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved into their family home in July of this year,” the Sussexes’ spokesperson said in a statement. “They have settled into the quiet privacy of their community since their arrival and hope that this will be respected for their neighbors, as well as for them as a family.”

Harry, Meghan and Archie had been living in the Los Angeles area, reportedly in a home belonging to Tyler Perry, since moving to California from the U.K. earlier this year after they stepped back as senior members of Britain’s royal family.

Santa Barbara is a coastal town about 95 miles north of Los Angeles. One of the area’s most well-known residents is Oprah Winfrey, a personal friend of Harry and Meghan’s, who owns a sprawling estate in nearby Montecito.

Harry, Meghan and Archie have followed stay-at-home orders during the coronavirus pandemic at their temporary Los Angeles home. The Sussexes have not made any official in-person appearances since moving to the U.S., but have appeared in taped messages and video calls.

The location of their temporary home in celebrity and paparazzi-heavy Los Angeles did appear to raise privacy concerns for Harry and Meghan.

The couple filed a legal complaint last month alleging drones were used to take photographs of Archie at the home.

