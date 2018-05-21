Prince Harry and Meghan Markle smile next to beaming Prince George, Princess Charlotte in official wedding photos

Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images(WINDSOR, England) — Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s joy on their wedding day is captured in the official wedding photographs released today by Kensington Palace.

Harry and Meghan, now the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, posed in one photo next to a beaming Prince George and Princess Charlotte, along with other members of the wedding party.

In another photo, the newlyweds smile brightly amid their family members, including Harry’s grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, and Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, a Los Angeles-based social worker and yoga instructor.

Charlotte, 3, is sitting on the lap of her mom, Princess Kate, in the photo, taken in the Green Drawing Room in Windsor Castle.

George, 4, is sitting next to his mom and sister in the photo, which also includes Prince William, Prince Philip, Prince Charles, Camilla, Duchess of Corwnall and the wedding party.

The third photo released by the palace is a more intimate shot of Harry, 33, and Meghan, 36, alone on the East Terrace of Windsor Castle.

The photos were taken by photographer Alexi Lubomirski at Windsor Castle after Harry and Meghan completed a carriage procession that saw them waving to thousands of invited members of the public along the Long Walk.

Lubomirski is the same photographer the couple chose last year for their engagement photos, which were shot at Frogmore House at Windsor Castle.

“It has been an incredible honor and privilege to document The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s inspiring journey of love, hope and family; from the engagement photos, all the way through to the official wedding and family portraits on Saturday,” Lubomirski said in a statement. “This has been a beautiful chapter in my career and life, that I will happily never forget.”

Harry and Meghan were married Saturday at St. George’s Chapel in front of around 600 guests, including celebrities ranging from Oprah Winfrey to Elton John, Victoria and David Beckham and George and Amal Clooney.

In addition to George and Charlotte, the couple’s wedding party included Brian and John Mulroney — the 7-year-old twin sons of Meghan’s close friend Jessica Mulroney, a Toronto-based entrepreneur and style adviser — who held the train of Meghan’s dress as she walked up the steps of St. George’s Chapel.

The fourth page boy was Harry’s godson, Jasper Dyer, the son of his mentor and close friend, Capt. Mark Dyer.

Rounding out the bridal party were Mulroney’s 4-year-old daughter, Ivy; Markle’s goddaughters Rylan, 7, and Remi, 6, the daughters of her Los Angeles friend Benita Litt; and 3-year-old Florence van Cutsem and 2-year-old Zalie Warren, who are both Harry’s goddaughters.

The wedding of Harry and Markle, a California native, was watched by more than 29 million people in the United States alone, according to Nielsen numbers.

The couple, who will attend their first post-wedding engagement on Tuesday, also thanked the public for their support.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex would like to thank everyone who took part in the celebrations of their wedding on Saturday,” a Kensington Palace spokesperson said in a statement. “They feel so lucky to have been able to share their day with all those gathered in Windsor and also all those who watched the wedding on television across the UK, Commonwealth, and around the world.”

